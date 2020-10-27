I am a young woman of color. I am scared of the climate crisis and how it is already disproportionately impacting communities of color. That is why I am supporting Beth Doglio to represent Washington’s 10th Congressional District.
The candidate forum last week proved Doglio will stand up for our climate and people in Congress. Doglio condemns Strickland’s decision to welcome a liquid fracked gas plant into Puyallup native land, a decision that threatened the health of Tacoma residents and accelerated the climate crisis.
Beth Doglio has worked in partnership with tribes, as an advocate for climate justice. She led the Power Past Coal, a coalition that includes tribes, stopped seven coal export terminals. Doglio is the only candidate to have the support from all three tribes in the district.
“We can no longer continue to build fossil fuel infrastructure. We need to build a clean energy economy,” Doglio commented. Her actions show she can lead us into a future of 100 percent clean energy.
Climate change is an existential threat. The climate fires are only the beginning and we have 10 years to act. I am proud to support Beth Doglio and I urge all people in WA-10 to join me.
Mariana Sanchez
Tacoma
