Jonathan Sprouffske is running for Thurston County Superior Court Judge, Position No. 8
I have known Jonathan since he was in elementary school. I have had many opportunities to work with him in several venues as a volunteer firefighter and EMT, strong supporter of the Relay for Life and a fire commissioner. In all areas, he displayed a sincere commitment to the people of our community.
Jonathan is knowledgeable about all aspects of the law, has the respect of the community and brings a diverse set of experiences to the court.
Please vote for Jonathan in the primary on Aug. 4.
Rita Hutcheson
Colonel, USA, retired
Fire chief, S.E. Thurston Fire Authority, retired
