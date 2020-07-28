I support Yanah G. Cook as the next Pierce County representative from the 3rd District (Roy, McKenna, Eatonville, southeast rural Pierce County). Yanah is honest, a hard worker, a good listener, and a good problem solver.
She believes in measured growth in our part of the county and the need to improve all forms of transportation, including public transit. She will be a fierce advocate to protect our sole source aquifer from any new municipal landfills. Yanah supports improving our parks and trails program. She believes in the creation and retention of living wage jobs particularly in the Frederickson Industrial Area and keeping our taxes from increasing.
She understands the impacts that the COVID-19 pandemic is putting on county revenue streams and will work across the political aisle to improve the lives and services for the citizens in our district. She will work to represent our issues and concerns on the Pierce County Council. I urge voters to support Yanah. For more information please visit her website at http://www.electyanahgcook.com.
Kathy Blodgett
Roy
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.