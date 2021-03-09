March 13, 2020, will be a date education folks will always remember.
That is the day when schools were shut down across the state due to COVID-19. Now, a year later, we are taking daily steps toward a return to full operation and in-person learning for all. Our K-8 efforts to bring back students in hybrid models has been a strong success, and we are ready to welcome our high school students on March 15.
Our teachers quickly and diligently learned how to educate students in the remote environment; and while it isn’t our preferred instructional method, it has been a successful, yet a heavy lift.
At the same time, our teaching staff comprises about half of our workforce, and any successes we celebrate also include our classified employees.
Paraeducators, office professionals, bus drivers, food service staff, health room assistants, technology staff, custodians and maintenance workers complete the structures needed to operate schools.
During the pandemic, these dedicated staff are often the strongest conduits between schools and families. Starting March 8, school districts formally celebrated Classified Employees Week to honor these stalwart education staff.
During the pandemic, our classified staff have distributed more than 300,000 meals to students, made home visits to families in need, connected students to the internet and remained key cogs in the processes that distribute school supplies and resources on a weekly basis.
Our bus drivers offer the first “welcome!” and last “have a great day” our students receive each day. Collectively, our classified staff creates the foundation and structures that result in great learning in the classroom.
We could not succeed without them.
As a reminder, spring conferences take place March 31 through April 2. Schools will be in touch with families about scheduling conferences soon. Spring conferences are critical for all students as we want to build bridges from remote learning to hybrid classrooms.
Staff will be able to share key information about student progress and will lay out our learning plans moving forward.
Spring break then begins April 5.
Taking these steps toward full, in-person schooling has been really positive for our staff, and the students are excited to be in school again. Thank you to our entire community for helping us combat COVID-19. We are getting there!
Stay healthy.
•••
Brian Wharton is the superintendent for Yelm Community Schools.
