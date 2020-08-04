The students in my family range from kindergarten to high school. The school year looms, and we have no clear answers. The Yelm School District spans two counties, creating even more confusion. Families need answers now.
1. If schools are going to be a mix of in-class and distance learning, how do working parents manage? You can’t leave a first-grader alone in front of a screen and go to work.
2. Distance learning is likely. So each family will need internet access and at least one computer. If families have more than one child, how do they share a single screen and still get an education? In the Everett School District, each student is issued a computer. Can we do that here? Where do the funds for the computers come from? If families must supply the computers, what do they need? Apple or PC? Chromebooks? Will the state negotiate something for families who don’t have internet access? What speeds will they need? We need to know this now. If we wait, getting a computer for your kid (if you can afford it) is going to be as hard as buying a roll of toilet paper in April was.
3. Washington state has had an online school for years now at https://start.k12.com/washington. It has been free for any Washington student. Are we going to use that format and lessons that have already been created, or is each school district and teacher going to ‘reinvent the wheel’ as teachers and students struggle to find what works? If we are not going to use this established system, why not? Indeed, why are we looking at districts at all when distance learning means that distances no longer matter?
4. I predict that families are going to form mini schools of their own. It’s something that home school families have been doing for decades. “You teach the math. I’ll do the science.”
How can school districts recognize and support these home classrooms?
We cannot wait for these answers.
Megan Lindholm
Roy
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.