The first time I heard about climate change I was 6, standing in front of the bustling Proctor Farmers Market with my dad, who was petitioning. The scientific projections, droughts, wildfires and hurricanes were existential threats for my non-existent grandchildren.
Today, the climate crisis is not a worry of the future. Weeks ago, wildfires prevented me from exercising and hiking, a haze of smoke between me and the world. Since that day at the farmers market, I have watched politicians brush the climate aside for short term issues — economy and business, jobs and trade. I’m 14 and already exhausted from watching my future be pushed aside for money. I watched as adults vetoed the carbon tax, abandoned the Paris Climate Accord, and approved the Keystone Oil Pipeline. I am tired of letting it slide.
Unlike the others, Beth Doglio is on my side. She is the only candidate in the race to openly support the Green New Deal. Not content to just proclaim her support for climate action, Beth crafted a plan specific to Washington and fought against the LNG plant. With Beth, I won’t have to watch the climate — and my life — be pushed aside.
Grace Dannen
Tacoma
