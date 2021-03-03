I am a resident of Rainier and I love the wildlife and prefer a small-town atmosphere.
A Dollar General store and parking lot is wrecking my idea of a small-town atmosphere. I mean, there is a Dollar Tree in Yelm. How many Dollar Trees or Dollar General type stores do we need in a 15-mile radius?
Does anyone feel this way? Because if we do not speak up all of our wildlife, trees, trails and small town life will be gone forever.
Therese Taylor
Rainier
