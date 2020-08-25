The primary election in Washington state is over and the general is going to be here sooner than we know it. If you value liberty you should be paying very close attention and preparing yourself and your family for a very real fight. Politics exhausts people — I get it, but this stuff makes an impact. It’s time to stop disregarding these discussions; it’s time to engage. Here are some things to consider:
The Democratic National Convention was last week, and the Republican National Convention is this week. The Libertarian convention took place in May and July. We should watch all these carefully so we can have insight when voting.
No matter what side of the aisle you are on, no matter your principles, you should really listen to what candidates are saying — comprehend their words. You should know what each candidate stands by, and what people applaud and boo. You should notice when long-standing positions change. Know what each party promotes and know the inconsistencies.
We should never accept emotionally-motivated calls for political action, and we should recognize and condemn the evident attempts to manipulate us in this season. We are better than this — we have a conscience and critical-thinking skills, but both take exercise. Disregard the party, and vote for the best individual for the office.
Lastly, know your local candidates because they make bigger impacts than the governor and president. Take this seriously. Do your research, vote with wise insight, and don’t sit on the sidelines. Please.
Aaron Lang
Yelm
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.