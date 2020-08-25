On Aug. 20, Republican operatives attacked Thurston County Commission candidate Carolina Mejia with false accusations that she was not a citizen.
Additionally, Mejia was sent messages containing her Social Security number, her address and her parents address.
Publishing private information, called doxxing, is totally unethical and illegal under state criminal laws. This racist and sexist attack was an attempt to intimidate a candidate. Republican leaders and donors need to pressure the dark elements in Thurston politics and put a stop to it.
Clearly Mejia’s intelligence, poise and grace are considered a threat to the good old boys in Thurston.
Madeline Bishop
Olympia
