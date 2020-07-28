While I’m in Thurston County, I support Yanah G. Cook as the next Pierce County Council representative for the 3rd District. Many NVN readers don’t have time to research the candidates, so knowing Yanah, I feel it’s important to understand the differences between Yanah and the current representative.
Many feel there has been overbuilding of the 3rd District environment. Yanah will fight for careful and thoughtful development in the district.
While the council and your representative has for years been resisting supporting important projects like the 2004 state-approved Route Development Plan for safety projects along the SR-161corridor through Eatonville, including new north/south passing lanes, Yanah supports them and will push for them.
Last September, your representative voted to change regulations to the “technical amendments” ordinance, so that extra landfills could be allowed to our sole source aquifer, permitting such landfills on rural farmlands in the Upper Nisqually Valley Community Plan area and non-community areas of central Pierce County. Fortunately the ordinance was rescinded after an appeal was filed. Yanah will be a fierce protector of our water resources.
While your current representative says we don’t need any new parks, Yanah will support improving our parks and trails programs.
Yanah is a true problem solver and a very hard worker. She loves nothing more than listening to people about their concerns, including how COVID-19 is affecting us locally. She will work with all who want real solutions to solve her constituents’ problems.
Florence Vincent
Tenino
