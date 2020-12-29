For 25-plus years, the holiday season meant spending time shopping at JZ Rose and viewing the gorgeous window displays. No matter what season or time of year, the window displays and all the various decorations couldn’t help but make you smile and feel good.
Just walking inside the store, looking at the variety of merchandise available would always touch the heart. And when I say variety, everything from antiques to everyday needs, books, clothing, to the huge variety for children was amazing. I loved the energy of the store and what it meant to so many people.
JZ Rose has been part of Yelm, will always be remembered, and will be greatly missed. And I want to thank JZ Knight for her many beautiful contributions to our city.
Diane D’Acuti
Yelm
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.