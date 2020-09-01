I think it’s interesting that Gary Edwards, Bud Blake and John Hutchings all run as independents in our county commissioner races because they don’t believe they can make it as Republicans in Thurston County.
It looks like this time Blake and Hutchings split the vote making space for the Republican C Davis to finish in the top two and move on to the general election.
But now the Thurston County Republican Party has withdrawn its endorsement of C Davis and will end its financial support.
He has been embroiled in controversy since primary election results were certified last week, according to party leadership.
Multiple women have publicly accused Davis of inappropriate behavior that made them feel uncomfortable and anxious as teens. He’s also the target of a challenge alleging he doesn’t live where he’s registered to vote, a situation that is being considered by Auditor Mary Hall after a hearing Thursday.
Florence Vincent
Tenino
