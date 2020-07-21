Letter

This year, I have noticed the city and county properties appear to be unkempt. We should be proud of our municipal properties and pitch in to trim back over growth along roadways, especially with wildfire season upon us.

During this crisis, offer to help friends and neighbors with yard work. I think they will appreciate the offer.

Sharon Stepp

Yelm

