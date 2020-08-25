I loved, loved, loved the political cartoon in the Aug. 20 issue depicting Joe Biden as the Wizard of Oz cautioning us to ignore the “far left radicals” represented by “Kamala’s Medicare for All,” AOC’s “Green New Deal” and Bernie Sander’s “Socialism.”
Brilliant and kudos to the cartoonist Gary Varvel.
How dare those elitist Democrats demand that everyone have healthcare in a pandemic, that the planet be protected during the hottest summer on record with mega fires and mega hurricanes bearing down on us and that “socialism” (Varvel left out the “democratic” modifier that Sanders always uses) might have some good ideas during the greatest inequality ever recorded in this country.
Better to have Republicans representing us I say, even though they have no healthcare plan, reject global warming and have given tax cuts benefitting the wealthiest. Again, all love to Gary Varvel. What a genius.
Larry Barkan
Yelm
