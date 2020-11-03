The other day I watched as a group of people on horseback stopped in a field along the main road in Tenino to rally support for a candidate for governor. Although I did not agree with their stance in politics, I did enjoy seeing the beautiful animals and hearing vehicles honking their support.
At some point I heard cheering and was shocked to see someone removing the only Biden-Harris sign and walking it back to his truck. I quickly approached the man and he stated that permission was not given to place the sign and he “managed” the property. There were nine other signs in the field and only one was removed. I requested it back and walked back to my house with it under my arm and with a hardened heart. I wanted to ask the people on the horses waving the large flags which part of America they believed in. How could a true American cheer as the peaceful speech/display of another citizen is taken away? I listened with agitation as the horns of support continued throughout the afternoon.
Later in the day a pickup truck with a large American and Trump flag parked across from my house. As he crossed the street to enter my yard I stopped playing basketball with my son to intercept the visitor before he could knock on my door and upset my wife with any of his political rhetoric that I thought was on the way.
To my great surprise the first words spoken by the gentleman was that I should put the Biden for President sign back where it was and that it never should have been removed. He spoke to me of the importance of every American having the freedom to express his/her political view whether you agree with it or not. He shared how recently his life was threatened when he went to a “Black Lives Matters” protest bringing the point home that there can be bad actors on both sides. He wore a veterans hat and we spoke of his service to the country. We shared our similar love of the surrounding beauty and nature of the forested hills of Tenino. After reiterating that I was fine to put my sign back up the gentleman walked back to his pickup truck with the waving American and Trump flag and drove off. I turned and walked past my waving American flag hanging from my house and my “Biden-Harris” yard sign securely planted and went back to the basketball game with my son. With a smile on my face and a softened heart I felt proud that I got to experience the beauty of our “Little America” in Tenino. I once again was reminded that we are all free to disagree but in the end we all love our great country and want what’s best for it.
Richard Dallaire
Tenino
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.