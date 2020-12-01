A 40-year-old bicyclist from Seatac is accused of driving under the influence after being struck by a vehicle Wednesday, Nov. 25, along State Route 507 north of Roy, according to the Washington State Patrol.
The driver of the vehicle who struck the man is accused of hit and run after driving away from the scene. The driver’s identity is not known.
According to the state patrol, Jeremiah J. Alcorn was parked along the right shoulder of 507 near mile marker 38 when a vehicle struck the bicyclist at about 6:30 p.m. and continued southbound. The bicycle came to rest on the right shoulder. The road was closed for more than two hours, according to the state patrol.
Alcorn was transported to Madigan Army Medical Center. According to the state patrol, he was operating the bicycle while under the influence. He was not wearing a U.S. Department of Transportation-compliant helmet at the time of the crash.
The collision remains under investigation.
