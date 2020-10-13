I just realized the Affordable Care Act/Obamacare and pre-existing conditions are toast, as is Social Security.
The case to kill the ACA, which was brought by the president and 20 Republican states, is in front of the Supreme Court the week after the election. The lower court ruling (5th circuit) kills the ACA. With Ruth Bader-Ginsberg gone, even if John Roberts votes to uphold it, it’s 4-4. In the event of a tie, the lower court ruling stands. That means that anyone who tested positive for COVID-19 or anything else will have a preexisting condition. That will allow the insurance industry to deny you, or charge you thousands of dollars more for yearly coverage, and 20 million will lose Medicare coverage.
In the meanwhile, Republican Sen. Mitch McConnell refuses to fund our local police, firefighters and teachers by not allowing a Senate vote of COVID-19 funding to help local cities and states.
The military and government employees are not being allowed to pay into Social Security with Trump promising to make this permanent for all of us if he gets elected (read his budget proposal) which means the Social Security Trust Fund will be exhausted and dead by 2023.
We are the only developed country in the world that doesn’t guarantee healthcare or a social safety net to their people. The “health” insurance industry has our lawmakers under their donation thumb so don’t expect any change. We need to change our system and get money out of our politics. There are people running for office that are refusing to take corporate PAC money. Maybe consider voting for them: Beth Doglio, Carolina Mejia, Michael Steadman.
Florence Vincent
Tenino
