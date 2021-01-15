Waldamae (Deedie) (Myhre) Uptegrove went home to her Savior Jesus Christ, Dec. 28, 2020. She was born on her uncle's homestead at Alpha, Wash., Sept. 29, 1932, to John and Flora Bender.
After the depression was over, they moved to Puyallup until she was 13. They then moved to Onalaska where she met her first husband, Maurice Myhre, literally the boy next door. They had six wonderful children. In her younger adult years, she drove a school bus for both Onalaska and Chehalis School districts. She always enjoyed being with the children. In 1977, she married her second husband, Glenn Uptegrove. After retirement, she and Glenn spent many wonderful times in their trailer, traveling from Alaska to Mexico and everywhere in between. They spent their winters in and around Yuma and Palm Springs. They always enjoyed coming home to their house in the woods where she grew a garden and every flower she could. A voracious reader, she was also an avid sports fan and loved watching Seahawks and Mariners games.
She is survived by her two daughters, Nancy (Ryan) Thompson, Marcia Myhre; three sons, Bruce Myhre, Michael (Ailyn) Myhre, and Brian Myhre; her sister, Margaret Bender; and sister-in-law, Joyce Brown; granddaughters, Rachelle Gordon, Nikki Thompson, Darcy Jaeger, Jessi Poffenbarger, Maureen Moore, Brooke Pugilese, Breann Aggers and Brittany Myhre; grandsons, Lance Myhre, Kyle Myhre, Paul Myhre, Eric Myhre, and Kenn Myhre; and 27 great-grandchildren; three very special friends, Jean Schoelopf, Christle Scheuber, and childhood friend, Norma (Erickson) Nelson.
She was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Glenn Uptegrove; first husband, Maurice Myhre; daughter, Linda Myhre, father, John Bender; mother, Flora (Bender) Stonex; stepfather, Wilbur Stonex; brother, John (Sonny) Bender; and great-granddaughter, Taylor Thompson.
No funeral services will be held. There will be a graveside service for immediate family members at a later date.
