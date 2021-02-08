Renate Muller of Rainier, Wash., passed away Jan. 27, 2021. She was born Sept. 23, 1942.
Renate received her nursing degree in 1962 in Innsbruck, Austria, after which she emigrated to the United States. She practiced nursing in Missouri and Kansas before moving to San Francisco, and then to Washington in 1985.
Renate leaves behind her sister, Traudi; brother, Wolfi; and many nieces and nephews; great-nieces and great-nephews in Austria.
She was preceded in death by her parents; and her brother, Klaus.
A private celebration will be scheduled in the future. If interested in participating, please email: LMSeeker@aol.com.
Commented