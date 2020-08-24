Wayne Douglas Greenleaf: 1928-2020

Wayne Douglas Greenleaf was born Dec. 14, 1928, in Centralia, Wash. He died March 29, 2020, after hip replacement surgery.
Wayne was a man of action. He graduated from Tahoma High School in 1946. The next year, he met and married his first wife, Edith Klepprack. Wayne worked at a gas station for many years as a young man before serving time in the United States Army. He went on to own Burien Auto Parts in Burien, Wash. Wayne had many hobbies and skills that allowed him to retire to Yelm, Wash., in 1984. He loved to fly, travel and enjoyed a good cocktail with his friends and family.
Wayne and Edith were married 49 years and after she passed, he met his current wife, Shirley. He and Shirley were married almost 20 years and during that time they had a wonderful life together. They traveled the world, lived half the year in California, vacationed with family, enjoyed family gatherings and had many dogs together, which they both loved. Wayne’s favorite trip was to Australia with Shirley.
He is survived by his wife, Shirley Greenleaf; sons, Douglas (Pam) Greenleaf and Michael (Susan) Greenleaf; and daughter, Pamela Conley; step-children, Georgia (Jerry) Zevenberger, Tom Valentine and Lee (Jeanette) Collett; as well as 11 grandchildren; and 10 great-grandchildren.
Wayne was preceded in death by his first wife, Edith (1998); step-daughter, Roberta Valentine (2017); grandson, David Bennion (2019); and his dog, Tinkerbelle.
There will be a family service for Wayne at the Tahoma Military Cemetery. Please come and celebrate Wayne’s life with his family Saturday, Aug. 29, 2020, starting at 1 p.m., at 14340 Morris Rd. SE, Yelm, Wash. The family would love to see you there.
