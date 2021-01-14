Roger Duane Gore, 57, was born at Madigan Army Medical Center Dec. 17, 1963, to Duane and Helen Gore. He passed away unexpectedly the evening of Dec. 25, 2020, at Madigan Army Medical Center.
Roger is survived by his dad, Duane Gore; children, Jessica (Eddie) Shovan, John Gore, Chad Gore, Destiny Gore, and Danyelle Gore; grandchildren, Allyson, Ashlee, Paislee, and Graesyn; siblings, Rick (Laurie) Gore, Deborah Lincoln, and Ronald (Kathy) Gore; and many nieces and nephews; aunts and uncles; cousins; and great friends.
He was preceded in death by his mom, Helen Gore.
Graveside services will be held at 2 p.m., Jan. 23, 2021, at the Roy Cemetery. Roger, you will be missed as your life was just beginning. Go soar with the eagles.
