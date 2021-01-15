Lynn James Stroklund was born in Kenmare, N.D., Dec. 10, 1943, to John A. Stroklund and Ida Jean (Ennis) Stroklund of Donnybrook, N.D. He died Jan. 11, 2021.
He was reared primarily in the Donnybrook, N.D. area. He spent most of his younger years living in a rural/agriculture environment. He graduated high school in 1962, from the Northwest School of Agriculture, Cookston, Minn. He was active in basketball and track. During his younger years, he worked on farms and cattle auction/feedlot business, in Bakersfield, Calif. He also worked on the Yellowtail Dam, Ft. Smith, MT. His jobs in the Tioga oil fields included pipeline and working on work over rigs. While attending Easter Washington University, Cheney, Wash., he completed a bachelor’s degree in business administration and one in psychology. His master’s degree was in business administration. After graduating from Eastern Washington University, he went to work for the State of Washington, DSHS. There he was employed as a Parole and Probation Officer, Budget Specialist and for the last several years as a Regional Business Manager until his retirement.
When his wife retired in 2003, they moved to Onalaska, Wash. He married the love of his life and closest friend, Helen Louisa (Torka), June 30, 1973. They had two children, Becky and Roger. His hobbies included hunting, fishing, reloading ammunition, and target shooting. He was a lifetime member of the National Rifle Association, Washington Arms Collectors, and Everett Sportsmen Club.
He was preceded in death by his parents, John and Ida Stroklund; brothers, John (Jack) and Donald; and a special uncle and aunt, Nels and Mable Olson.
He is survived by his faithful and loving wife, Helen; children, Becky (Javier) Herrera, Meridian, Idaho, and Roger (Jenna) Stroklund of Ventura, Calif.; and their children, Ely Sellin, Amanda Sellin, Elizabeth River Stroklund, and Rory Stroklund; brothers, Allen (Jodi) of Grand Prairie, Texas, Dale of Lacey, Wash., James M. (Laurel) of Yakima, Wash., Tim (Karen) of Alexandria, Minn., and John G. (Anne) of Everett, Wash. He also had numerous cousins, nephews and nieces, uncles and aunts.
In lieu of memorials to the family, donations can be made to the Nation Rifle Association. He will be buried at Rosehill Memorial Gardens in Minot, N.D., alongside his special uncle and aunt, Nels and Mable Olson. He will be missed in our lives and will not be forgotten.
