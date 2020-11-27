Richard Lee Lininger: 1943-2020

Richard, or Lee as he was known by, was born to Richard C. Lininger and Lavella K. Rice in Tacoma, WA on October 11, 1943. Lee died November 13, 2020 at St. Peter’s Hospital Olympia, WA.
Lee worked several different jobs throughout his life and retired from Boeing. Lee liked to fish, golf, bowl, karaoke, and travel. Lee was great at making friends but when he met Anne he knew it would be more than friendship for them. It wasn’t long before they knew they were meant to be together and vowed their love for each other. Lee was welcomed into Anne’s family and was loved by all. Lee was a wrath of knowledge and loved to tell his stories.
Lee is preceded in death by his parents and younger sister, Judy Mendenhall. He is survived by Anne King, his life partner of 10 years; his brother, Gene Lininger; sister Wendy (Steve) Oxier; daughters, Pamela Busenius of Columbus, GA, Stephanie (Brad) Hall of Centralia, WA, and Janet (Mike) Cites of McKenna, WA; five grandchildren, and three great-grandchildren.
Due to the current restrictions, a celebration of life will be planned at a later date.
