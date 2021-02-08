Patricia Gallagher, 97, of New City, N.Y., passed away Jan. 20, 2021. She was the daughter of Frances and Hervey Martin of McKenna, and later, Yelm, Wash.
Pat was preceded in death by her husband, Richard Gallagher; as well as her siblings, all of whom lived in Washington, Maxine Berray, Richard Martin, Bruce Martin, and Dottee Rambo.
She is survived by her children, Pat of Boston, Mass., Michael of Gloucester, Mass., Maureen of Nyack, N.Y., Rick and his wife, Kristin of Litchfield, Conn., and Ray and his wife, Joan of East Bridgewater, Mass. She is also survived by eight beloved grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; and a host of nieces and nephews.
Pat was a United States Marine, a devoted mother, registered nurse and a volunteer. She joined the Marine Corps during World War II, where she met her husband, a fellow Marine. She was a stay-at-home mom for many years, but one day saw an ad for a job that would allow her to be off when her children were not in school. The USMC had trained her to drive heavy equipment and she didn’t think a school bus would be much more difficult. She was one of the first women school bus drivers in the Clarkstown School district.
While she enjoyed interacting with the children on her route, she had always dreamed of being a nurse. She accomplished this by first becoming an LPN, and soon after, an RN. She had a career as a recovery room nurse at Nyack Hospital for over 30 years. Our mother enjoyed volunteering for causes she cared about. She was “Grandma Pat” for 10 years of West Nyack Elementary School kindergarteners, as well as a Cub Scout Den Mother and a Girl Scout Troop Leader. She also delivered Meals on Wheels for many years, stopping when she was 92. She was part of the early walking crew at Rockland Lake for decades, circling the Lake daily year round. Pat won many medals in charity walks owing to her training at the Lake. She was an active member of the New City United Methodist church for 65 years.
In lieu of flowers, kindly make donations to the charity of your choice.
