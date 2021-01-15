A wonderful father and friend, Donald Goodrich, 92, was called to our Lord Monday, Dec. 28, 2020. He passed away peacefully at home. Don was born Oct. 19, 1928, in Bakersfield, Calif. He was a loving husband, father of five, grandfather of 14, and great-grandfather of 19.
Don was graduate of Kern Union High School in 1945, and enlisted in the United States Army in 1948. He served at Fort Lewis in Washington. Don was a communications specialist and trained troops for the war. He was honorably discharged in 1953. Don later met and married Lillian C. Robinson, Jan. 19, 1954. He and his wife relocated too Mossyrock, Wash., February of 1984.
Don sorrowfully leaves behind son, Donnie (Phyllis), daughters, Pattie (Doug) McCarty, Kathy (Jeff) Comer, and Kristina Moody; sister and brother-in-law, Kathy (Steve) Broderick; along with many grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Don’s true love and passion in life was family, friends, birds, and raising cattle. He flew homing pigeons from a young age. Don won many trophies and was one of the top flyers in California and Washington. He retired from flying in 2010, then took up feeding and watching wild birds, for years and could name every species of wild birds by sight. Don will be greatly missed by all who knew him and forever live in the hearts of many.
