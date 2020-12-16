Cheyenne G. Miller (Jason): 1994-2020

With deepest sorrow, we share the sudden tragic death of a treasured daughter, sister, granddaughter, niece, cousin, and the truest friend one could ever hope to have. Cheyenne was born June 8, 1994, at Samaritan Hospital in Moses Lake, Wash., to Mark Miller and Francine Waters. She left this world unexpectedly Nov. 25, 2020, in San Angelo, Texas.
Cheyenne leaves behind a great deal of family and friends who will miss her dearly. She is survived by her immediate family, which includes her mother, Francine Waters of Yelm, Wash.; father, Mark Miller of San Angelo, Texas; siblings, Holden Miller of Pella, Iowa, Chayton Miller of Ellensburg, Wash., Sequoia Miller of Yelm, Wash., Cailey Laughard of San Angelo, Texas, and Camarin Miller of San Angelo, Texas. She also leaves behind her loving grandmother, Linda Bishop of Moses Lake, Wash.; four maternal aunts; one maternal uncle; and several maternal cousins. She is survived on her paternal side by four uncles; one aunt; and more than 30 cousins.
Cheyenne was known for her kind hearted nature, her ability to be silly without restraint, her patience with children, and her love of animals. She was blessed with musical talent that is rare. She was proficient on several musical instruments, and most especially was gifted with a lovely singing voice that she paired with her talent on the guitar and piano. She found her peace often through music.
She was also an accomplished athlete. She played baseball for many years as a young girl. In high school, she found a love for wrestling and quickly developed a skill set that allowed her to compete at the state tournament in the Tacoma Dome. She had a smile that always lit up any room she entered. Her personality was inviting and her positivity infectious. Her generous heart often led her to help anyone and everyone in need.
She will be laid to rest in her hometown of Roy, Wash., Dec. 21, 2020. A graveside service will be held for her at the Roy Cemetery at 12 p.m. Her family in Texas will also be having a memorial in her honor with details to follow. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that you bless one person with an intentional act of kindness in her name.
