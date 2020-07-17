Donna Rae Allison, 81, passed away July 4, 2020, after battling Covid-19.
She was preceded in death by her son, Stanley Allison; daughter, Rhonda Toole, of Eminence, Ind.; daughter, Kelli (Tom) Fisher of Mooresville, Ind.; daughter, Pam (Robert) Shoaff of Olympia, Wash.; son, David (Elisha) White of Plainfield, Ind.; and son, George (Christina) Allison of Rainier, Wash.; 17 grandchildren; and 25 great-grandchildren.
Donna was at her most happiest when with family and friends reminiscing and eating good food. She was a faithful member of the Rainier Chapel and loved her church family. Until we see you again, you will be incredibly missed. Fly mama fly!
