Mike passed away at his home on August 27, 2020 at the age of 62. A lifelong Yelm resident, Mike grew up on the family's dairy farm learning agriculture, animal, and construction skills.
Mike started Wood and Son construction when he was able to drive (legally) at 16 years of age in 1974. As a student in the Yelm High School work study program, Mike attended classes until noon then climbed into a dump truck, made deliveries, and got back to the farm by 6 pm to help with the milking and night chores.
Wood and Son was a labor of love for Mike that lasted 46 years. The company was involved in the construction of much present day Yelm; First Avenue, the Yelm Theater, Safeway, Walmart, the High School, and more.
An ambitious, creative entrepreneur with a quick sense of humor, Mike was a builder and a demolisher who succeeded in mining, excavation, operation of heavy equipment and cattle ranching. On the rare occasion he wasn't working, Mike loved to fish and play cards at the lake, the Tucson sun, visiting his family in Montana, winning (or losing) in Las Vegas, and traveling the world via cruise ship.
Mike is preceded in death by his parents, Ken and Helen Wood, and his brother, Dale J. Wood.
Mike leaves behind his best friend and cherished wife, Karmon. Children, Kayla (Tyler) Smith of Florence, MT; Patty (Bryant) Finch of Olympia, WA; Michelle Wood of Roy, WA; Kenny Wood of Olympia, WA; 12 Grandchildren; sisters, Becky (William) Hauss and Cindy (Roland) Gorgas; sister-in-law, Sonja Wood; and nephews and nieces.
The family expresses its gratitude to our friends and business partners from near and far for your support.
Special thanks to the Wood and Son crew Shorty, Lyle, Jocelyn, Brandon, Eddie, Tyler, and Dwayne.
Mike was a go big or go home guy who's experience, leadership, and quick wit will be greatly missed.
