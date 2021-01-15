Frederick Jon Wildhaber, a life-long resident of Chehalis, Wash., passed away from a car accident Jan. 1, 2021, after suffering a stroke while driving home.
Fred is survived by his six children, Jeremy, Justin, Amber, April (John) Santee, Ashley, and Andrea Wildhaber; his five grandchildren, Audrey, Drake, Alice, Jade, and Joren; his former wife and soul partner, Pamela Wildhaber; his siblings, Karen Hyatt, Steve, and Gary Wildhaber; and his German Shepherds, Sailor and Suki.
He was preceded in death by his father, Remo Wildhaber; and mother, Bonnie Hutchison.
Fred was born in Frances, Wash., Jan. 6, 1949, to Remo and Bonnie Wildhaber. He attended St. Joseph School and graduated from W.F. West High School in 1967. He enrolled in the United States Army and went on to serve two tours in Vietnam. After marrying Pam in 1972, and starting their family, Fred opened his own business, Industrial Specialties, which he operated for over 25 years.
Fred was a devoted and loving husband, father, coach, boy scout leader, seminary teacher, and role model. He motivated others by being a living example of what hard work, dedication, and preparation can accomplish. It has been said that he didn’t just raise a large family, he helped raise a community.
He valued the power and beauty in nature and sought to preserve as well as share that passion. He taught his children and many others the joys of fishing, camping, hiking, boating, and skiing. Most importantly his message was to slow down enough to notice the wildflowers, spiders, mushrooms, ferns, frogs, clouds, trees, and always listen to the birds. “Nature speaks to those who listen.”
After retiring, Fred traveled to many countries, and was always eager to be of service to the people he encountered. He was an advocate for anything or anyone that needed assistance. He did not align himself with one single religion, rather he embraced the common factor present in them all, LOVE. Wherever he went he spread his religion through his infectious smile and his commitment to leave places better than he found them. He will be deeply missed by his family, friends, dogs, and all who knew him. A true one of a kind with a twinkle in his eyes.
Please follow the proper guidelines for COVID-19 and join us for a celebration of life gathering in Fred’s honor. The gathering will be held at Bethel Church Jan. 24, 2021, at 1 p.m. The Wildhaber Family is deeply grateful for all the outpouring of prayers and thoughts. Please continue to share your remembrances and condolences at www.cattermolefh.com.
