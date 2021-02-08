Dawn Denise Solomon Kipp passed away from the effects of chronic alcoholism Jan. 20, 2021, at Puget Sound Nursing Home in Olympia, Wash. She was 58 years old. Dawn was born Dec. 2, 1961, in Yakima, Wash., and was the daughter of Lyman Solomon and Ida Solomon Everroad.
She grew up in Bingen, Wash., and graduated from Columbia High School in White Salmon, Wash., in 1981. Not long after, she met and married Harry Kipp Jr. and had twins, Christina and Mike, in 1982. Harry was in the United States Army and was stationed in Washington and abroad, the family got to live in Germany for many years. Dawn and her family eventually settled in Yelm, Wash., and bought a home.
The marriage ended. Dawn worked a variety of jobs, as a cook, cashier, and customer service representative. She had a daughter, Emily in 1999, and was a single mom until she met a very special guy, Brent Hunter. They were happy together until his sudden passing in 2016.
Dawn is survived by her daughters, Christina of Rainier, Wash., and Emily of Yelm, Wash.; and son, Mike, also of Yelm; grandchildren, Jessica, Ashley, Mathew, Noah, Camden, and William; sisters, Karla Spratt (David) of Bingen, Wash.; Anne Martinz (Randy) of Yakima, Wash., and Kathy Tabert (Joe) of Lynden, Wash. She is also survived by two aunts and two uncles; nieces and nephews; cousins; and good friends.
She was preceded in death by grandparents; parents; stepdad, Steve, Brent, Uncle Ivan Solomon; Aunt JoAnn Johnson; two nieces; and four cousins.
Due to COVID 19, a celebration of life will be held at a later date. Arrangements are under the direction of Forrest Funeral Home in Olympia, Wash.
