This winter, South Puget Sound Community College (SPSCC) is introducing “Engaging Race & Dismantling Racism,” a noncredit two-part class with a focus on racial equity.
The class is open to anyone in the community and participants “will walk away informed, challenged, and empowered to take action toward dismantling racism at a personal level,” according to a press release from the college.
The killings earlier this year of George Floyd, Breonna Taylor and Ahmaud Arbery — and the nationwide protests they generated — left many in the community eager and energized to actively engage in dismantling systemic racism, according to the college.
SPSCC aims to support these efforts by bringing resources, training and tools to the larger community.
While this training is a new resource for Thurston County, SPSCC’s Executive Diversity Officer Parfait Bassalé has been offering training like this to private groups and organizations for well over a year.
Thurston County Chamber President David Schaffert recently participated in this training in his role as a member of the Thurston Round Table.
“The self-reflective approach along with critical discussion topics and historical perspectives provides a person the opportunity to view the world through a new lens that compels one to seek out opportunities to have positive impacts on systemic racism,” Schaffert said in a press release. “Thank you SPSCC for providing this transformational impactful personal development opportunity.”
The Engaging Race & Dismantling Racism class will meet once a week for three weeks, beginning Jan. 11, 2021. Cost for the class is $140, and enrollment will open soon. To register or find out more, visit the Corporate & Continuing Education online course catalog at https://www.campusce.net/spscc/Course/Course.aspx?c=3035. The course is also being offered in March, and SPSCC expects it to be an ongoing offering each quarter.
