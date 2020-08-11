The Thurston County Planning Commission will hold a public hearing at 7 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 19, to receive public testimony on proposed amendments to the Thurston County Comprehensive Plan.
The major topics of the 2020 Comprehensive Plan update are mineral lands, long-term forestry, parks and health.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, this public hearing will be held virtually.
The Comprehensive Plan describes the long-term vision for Thurston County, looking ahead to set direction for the county’s growth over the next 20 years. Thurston County plans under the authority of the Growth Management Act (GMA), which requires comprehensive planning for all counties with populations greater than 50,000. Counties must periodically review their comprehensive plans and development regulations to bring them up-to-date with changes to the GMA, to respond to changes in land use and population growth, and to address new legal issues.
The Planning Commission will provide a link on their agenda, posted one week before the meeting, at www.thurstoncountywa.gov/planning/Pages/pc-meetings.aspx.
Those who are unable to attend the public hearing can submit written comments to Maya Teeple, senior planner, at maya.teeple@co.thurston.wa.us no later than 4 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 19. You can also mail, or hand deliver, comments to Thurston County Community Planning and Economic Development, ATTN: Maya Teeple, Senior Planner, Thurston County Courthouse, Building 1, 2000 Lakeridge Dr. SW, Olympia WA, 98502
Copies of proposed amendments to the Comprehensive Plan are available online at: www.Thurston2040.com.
A self-guided virtual open house is available online at: https://www.thurstoncountywa.gov/planning/Pages/comp-plan-public-hearing.aspx
To request disability accommodations, call the reasonable accommodation coordinator at least three days prior to the meeting at 360-786-5440. Persons with speech or hearing disabilities may call via Washington Relay: 711 or 800-833-6388.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.