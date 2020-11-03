With the large number of trunk-or-treat events taking place this year due to COVID-19, citizens in Rainier still found a way to set themselves apart Halloween night with their own unique, spooky celebrations.
Citizens group We Love Rainier, Washington, hosted a short parade walk from Rainier High School to Holiday Park and organized a walk-up trunk-or-treat Saturday, Oct. 31, with many groups of families and friends turning out to celebrate.
Masks and social distancing were encouraged by the event organizers.
Awards and prizes were given out to attendees with the best costumes and for a pumpkin carving contest.
