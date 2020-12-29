An unknown suspect reportedly attempted to pry open a door at an apartment complex Wednesday, Dec. 23, during the day, but was unsuccessful.
According to police reports, the incident is believed to have happened between about 8 a.m. and 7 p.m. at a unit in the Tustin Apartment Homes complex, located at 10520 Creek St. The victim told police she had returned to find the marks on her door.
The suspect reportedly attempted to pry into the door using an object but was unable to break through the deadbolt.
The resident told police she spoke with her neighbors, who hadn’t noticed anything suspicious during that time.
