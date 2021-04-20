For Mayor JW Foster, Yelm just smells good.
That fragrant, sweet ease that hangs around the place is what Foster said has made it so easy for him to call Yelm home for the last 25 years.
But it’s more than that.
It’s the people, he said, who were initially so welcoming and protective of the town with their “Yelm first” motto, but have since transformed that pride in their community into a stalwart drive to become an emerging leader in Thurston County, to become part of, instead of apart from.
So when, Foster announced last week that he would not be seeking another term as mayor this November, it wasn’t a declaration made out of the bitterness of farewell, but rather out of a curiosity for what the future can hold for him, his wife and his legacy outside his life as a public servant.
“Throughout my time working for the citizens of Yelm, I feel we’ve accomplished good things together and that Yelm is a better place for it,” Foster posted on Facebook last week, where he made his public announcement. “By the end of this year, it will be 50 years of public service and I have to tell you, I feel really good about it. … But now, as the circle of life demands, Nicki and I must turn our attention to other pursuits of happiness — aka grandkids. So, we will not be running for re-election.”
Foster, who will be 66 at the end of the year, began his 50 years of public service as a volunteer firefighter at the age of 16 back in New England where he was raised. He went straight from one calling to the next, taking up the mantle of the United States Marine Corps infantry for five years. After leaving the service, he embarked on a 34-year career as a paramedic and firefighter, a pathway that found him first in the Sierra Nevada area, and eventually to his “forever home” here in Yelm.
Discovering a home in Yelm gave Foster a sense of responsibility to give back to the city by the same metric that it was giving to him, he said, so he got involved in city government.
First, he served on the parks committee, after which he spent five years on the planning commission. From there, he was appointed to the Yelm City Council in 2001, but did not win the election to keep his seat. But all public servants seeking election run the risk of losing, and defeat — as it turns out — has not been a defining characteristic of Foster’s story with city government. He went on to win his next bid for city council in 2011 and again in 2015. During that term, Foster was asked to take over as mayor after his predecessor, Ron Harding, embarked on a new pursuit of his own in 2016. When the position was up for election in 2017, Foster won over Councilmember Joe DePinto.
Foster spent that last year of Harding’s term working on relationships and streamlining how the city operated, he said.
“I wasn’t expecting to be mayor,” he said in an interview with the Nisqually Valley News, adding that, while this was the case, he had still spent time training over the years in preparation for running a city government. “It’s amazing, when you think you know what the job is, and then — on the first day in office — your eyes are opened to a whole new package of the things that you have to do, of the things that you weren’t aware of before. It’s rather complex.”
The transition, though jarring, was made smooth by the hard working and dedicated people employed by the city of Yelm, Foster said.
“What I found was really important to the people here, is they felt like they needed more support from their mayor,” he said. “So I started working with each of the department heads to see what they needed and got it for them as fast as I could — more training for the police officers, more personnel in the financial department.”
Through listening to the citizens he was serving, Foster said he realized there was a pervasive perception that the city of Yelm was difficult to work with. Alarmed, he asked his staff what it was doing for its people, and why this might be their viewpoint. City staff members were flummoxed, he said, and listed all the ways they were there to help the citizenry, which prompted Foster to hold forums with area commerce leaders to better invite them into business with Yelm.
“And so it was a perception,” Foster said. “And what we did by having those communications with people, is we got them to understand that it’s not that hard to work with the city of Yelm. In fact, it’s quite easy when you compare it, perhaps, to another municipality or the county. But we had to uncover that.”
However, Foster did implement an internal shift in mentality when dealing with public requests, he said. Staff members began starting negotiations or responses to requests with a “yes,” and then began the delicate work of merging the reality of what the city could accomplish for inquirers with their expectations.
“Always support the customer,” Foster said. “That’s who we’re working for.”
Foster inherited an administration that hadn’t hosted a town hall in a dozen years and was not exactly known for its transparency, he said. So he began holding these public forums and got the city active on social media. In addition, he made sure council members were more active in the different facets of the government, assigning teams of three to the city’s different departments.
For the past term, he’s doubled down on all of these efforts and kept the ball rolling on some important pursuits, he said, like the city’s transportation plan, its development of Yelm City Park and its quest for more water rights, among other ventures.
“I can’t think of a single thing that I did by myself — that’s really important,” he said. “The council, the subcommittees, the tree board, the planning commission and our staff have really worked together to make everything happen.”
When all is said and done, Foster has some advice for the future chief executive officer. It comes in the form of three “Ls.”
“Listen, learn, and listen again,” Foster said. “It really is about serving people. You don’t do that by coming up with your own ideas and thinking they’re great and just doing them. You come up with them because people are telling you this is what they want. And then you don’t just tell them, ‘I can do that.’ You learn as much as you can about their issues, and then you learn what you can actually do, and then you help them understand what it actually is — the reality of it.
“It’s challenging, but my hope for the next mayor and council is that they realize that this is a team sport.”
