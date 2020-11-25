A 45-year-old Yelm woman was arrested Saturday, Nov. 21, and spent the night in jail on accusations of driving under the influence, hit and run and resisting arrest.
The charges stem from an incident that occurred around noon that day. Yelm officers were dispatched to the 700 block of Yelm Avenue on reports of a hit and run involving a black Infiniti sedan. That same vehicle was suspected of being involved in another accident reported a short time later with a light pole near the intersection of Yelm and Tacoma Boulevard Southeast.
According to a witness statement provided in police reports, the sedan attempted a left-hand turn on to Yelm Avenue from Berry Valley Road. When the driver attempted to make the turn, the driver of another vehicle crashed into the sedan, which then fled.
As police arrived at the accident near Yelm Avenue and Tacoma Boulevard, they noticed the black sedan unoccupied and a light pole knocked down into the roadway. The vehicle appeared to be totalled.
According to police reports, witnesses told officers the woman in the vehicle, later identified as Heidi Mueller, 45, of Yelm, left and went into Yelm Family Medicine.
Muelller came out to the vehicle a short time later and approached officers. According to police reports, she smelled of intoxicants. She reportedly told officers her vehicle was new and she’d lost control and didn’t know why.
Yelm officers then attempted to detain Mueller for DUI and hit and run. According to reports, she verbally refused and attempted to pull away from the officer. Police then reportedly pinned her to the hood of her vehicle where she continued to resist arrest.
Officers then took her to the pavement, and she was successfully detained after a short struggle, according to reports.
Mueller refused aid and an officer request for blood-alcohol content test after being transported to the police department. She continued to verbally berate officers and was later transferred to Nisqually Jail.
According to a use-of-force file, Mueller reported injuries to her head from the incident.
