Thurston County Public Health and Social Services has lifted a toxins advisory at Lake Lawrence that lasted about a month due to fluctuating concentrations of toxic algae bloom.
The county department on Friday, Sept. 18, reported that the advisory would be lifted at the lake. The lake’s boat launch will also be reopened.
This comes as the county on Sept. 14 collected algae samples that registered the concentration of microcystins, a liver toxin, were at 3.4 micrograms per liter, according to a department email. That’s well below the Washington state advisory level of 8 micrograms per liter.
While the advisory has been lifted, the county says it will continue to test the water until the algae bloom is gone. The county is still advising nearby residents take precautions when recreating around the body of water.
When there is an algae bloom present, Public Health recommends extra precautions be taken to avoid the health risks posed by potential toxins.
• Avoid contact with water containing algae.
• Keep pets and livestock away from areas where algae blooms are present
• When fishing, it is safest to catch-and-release any fish caught during an algae bloom.
• Do not drink water taken from the lake.
Learn more about toxic algae blooms and health risks at www.nwtoxicalgae.org or call 360-867-2626.
