Gina Blanchard-Reed, Republican candidate for Washington state Senate in the 2nd Legislative District, will offer her views and answer questions during a public forum in Yelm.
The meet-and-greet will take place from 2 to 4 p.m., July 19, at the Yelm Community Center, 301 2nd St. S.E. Blanchard-Reed is hoping to replace longtime state representative Randi Becker, who is retiring. The public forum is sponsored by Yelm Community Blog host Steve Klein and by the Committee to Elect Gina Blanchard-Reed.
Event participants can expect to learn more about Blanchard-Reed’s views, her campaign and how to become involved. Literature and yard signs will be available, and refreshments will be provided.
All participants are required to wear masks; capacity is limited to 50 people.
