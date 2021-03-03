Many seats on local city councils and school boards will be up for reelection this year in Thurston County, and that includes four seats on the Yelm City Council as well as Yelm Mayor JW Foster’s seat.
With filing week still more than two months away — due to start Monday, May 17 — incumbents are still in the early stages of deciding whether or not they’d like to retain their seats. No mayoral candidates have officially announced yet.
Both the mayor and council serve four-year terms. The primary election will take place Aug. 3 and the general election will be on Nov. 2, with candidates taking office in 2022.
Foster, currently serving his first full term as Yelm mayor, was asked during his state of the city address last month whether or not he planned on running for another term. He declined to make a public statement, instead opting to underscore the value of individuals choosing to run for public office.
He gave a similar statement to the NVN recently when asked about his plans this year, but noted he would have an announcement on the matter within the next month.
“But what I’d really like to stress is that this is a great opportunity for people to get involved in their local municipal government,” Foster said. “It’s really important for people to step up. They need to understand that it’s not beyond them.”
The Yelm City Council is the city’s primary legislative authority and has passed ordinances with substantial impact in recent years, including last year’s effort to restructure residential water rates. The council, like many across the state, are backed by city staff.
Joe DePinto, a current city council member who has run for mayor in the past, said recently he was open to running again. DePinto’s seat is one of three on council that is not up for reelection the same year as the mayor.
“Still strongly considering it. Nothing official at this point,” he said by text message recently.
If both announce their candidacy for the seat and make it past the primary election, this year’s race for mayor could look quite similar to the one held four years ago. Foster, by a slim 14-vote margin, bested DePinto to earn his first full term in 2017 after being appointed the year prior to fill former mayor Ron Harding’s seat.
Not many on the council have voiced interest in the position, which today operates as a full-time position with a $30,000 salary, plus benefits.
Molly Carmody, a current council member and law student, said she’s “absolutely not” considering a run for mayor this year. “It’s an interesting prospect, but I think JW is loved by the community and I wouldn’t stand a chance,” Carmody said.
Similarly, Councilor James Blair told the NVN in a statement he has no plans for a mayoral run.
Steve Klein, local blogger and former RSE executive who lost to Harding in the 2005 general election, wrote in an email that he doesn’t have plans to run for mayor, adding that he lives outside city limits and is therefore ineligible.
Of the council members whose seats are up for reelection this year, there seems to be some mild interest for many of them.
Terry Kaminski, a current council member and managing real estate broker, said in a text message she’s “considering running again because we have so many amazing projects on the horizon. I feel like I have just gotten started. There is so much that I would like to see through.”
Tad Stillwell, reached by phone this week, said his decision to run for reelection this year “hasn’t yet been determined.” He said he plans on making an announcement next week on his potential candidacy, though he said he didn’t want to go into too much detail with the newspaper.
EJ Curry and Tracey Wood, Yelm council members who both have seats up for reelection, couldn’t be reached Monday by phone to discuss their candidacies.
Residents who hold public office are not required to announce their candidacies before filing week, though many do. Candidates are legally required to file paperwork with the Washington Secretary of State during filing week.
In order to run for city council or mayor, candidates must be of 18 years of age and have lived in the city for at least a year. According to the Thurston County Auditor’s Office, the filing fee for Yelm mayoral candidates is $300 and for council candidates is $98.16.
