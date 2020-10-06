The Leonor R. Fuller Gallery at the Kenneth J. Minnaert Center for the Arts at South Puget Sound Community College will present its “Futures Rising” exhibition from Oct. 9–Dec. 11, with the opening reception happening Oct. 9 at 4:30 p.m. through Zoom.
This exhibition is a celebration of Black artists in the Olympia community and is curated by Theresa “Momma Tee” Yost. Featured artists include Sandra Bocas, Javoen Byrd, Shameka Gagnier, Cholee Gladney, Aisha Harrison, Travis Johnson, Sun Jordyn, Mskahe, Rhian Parker, Rene Westbrook, Yitagesu and David Yost.
All artist talks and performance events will be live streamed and recorded on the Leonor R. Fuller Gallery webpage through Dec. 11. The full schedule of virtual events and Zoom link can be found at spscc.edu/gallery.
