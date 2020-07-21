It’s that time of year, folks, when the bounty that is Eastern Washington’s harvest brightens our summer days. So if you enjoy delicious, hand-picked fruit you’re in luck.
We Love Rainier is selling scrumptious, hand-picked, tree-ripened Yakima apricots, peaches, pears and nectarines. Boxes of fruit are $30.
What’s not to love about this?
Fruit lovers can prepay by Aug. 7 for boxes to be delivered by the third weekend of the month. Send payments to: We Love Rainier WA, post office box 67, Rainier, WA. 98576. To pay electronically, contact George at 360-292-5363 or Brenda at 360-446-0116. If your order is not confirmed, please call one of the phone numbers listed.
