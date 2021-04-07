An elderly woman’s body was recovered Tuesday afternoon from the Nisqually River around the Nisqually Pines neighborhood.
The incident is being investigated as an accident, Lt. Cameron Simper with the Thurston County Sheriff’s Office said Wednesday. The woman, likely in her 80s and a resident of the 8400 block of Sumac Court SE, was reportedly attempting to recover an item near the river embankment when she lost her footing and fell into the river.
No foul play is suspected, Simper said.
The woman’s family last saw her on Sunday, and they were having trouble getting ahold of her on Tuesday when they drove to her home.
“She was not home and there was some indication that she might have fallen down an embankment into the river,” Simper said.
Dispatch received a call from the family around 2 p.m. on Tuesday
“Deputies arrived shortly after the call and it was almost immediately that they requested a dive team … they were able to see her, but weren’t able to get to her,” Simper said.
Thurston County dive teams, once on scene, were able to recover her body without any issue.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.