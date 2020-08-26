The Yelm City Council voted down an ordinance at its Tuesday night meeting that would have placed term limits on its elected officials.
According to materials included with the meeting agenda, Ordinance No. 1066 would have limited Yelm City Council members and its mayor to two consecutive terms in an effort to encourage turnover, limit incumbency advantage in elections, mitigate abuses of power by electeds, encourage fresh ideas and bring a broader representation to the council.
The ordinance was voted down 4-3 Tuesday night, with council members Tad Stillwell, EJ Curry, Terry Kaminski and Tracey Wood voting against the legislation.
The ordinance would have limited sitting council members and the mayor to one more term and, if passed, would have allowed candidates to run for additional terms after sitting at least one term out, Council Member Molly Carmody said.
In an interview after the meeting, Carmody said she doesn’t plan on reintroducing similar legislation any time soon, adding also that she felt the council had made their stance on the topic clear.
“I’m disappointed, but I’m not surprised,” she said. “It is what it is.”
Carmody added later there was no bad blood between opposing sides on the council.
“The people that opposed it had some really good points, and I don’t disagree with them on their points… We just see it differently," she said.
Council members who voted down the ordinance largely voiced support for keeping voters as the sole arbiters of who they can elect and how long they stay in office. Some argued that the ballot box is the ultimate referendum on an elected official’s time in office and whether they believe that person is fulfilling their duties.
Curry mentioned U.S. Rep. John Lewis, who recently passed, shortly before the vote.
“I’m just thinking back over the last couple months, and thank God that Georgia did not institute term limits because John Lewis had a great 30 years of putting civil rights legislation through that would have been lost,” she said. “I’m not for term limits. I think the ballot box will speak for itself.”
Wood, who’s currently serving his third term, continued to assert that the ordinance was aimed at him.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.