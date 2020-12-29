The Thurston County Sheriff’s Office is warning the public about a scam targeting concealed pistol license holders.
“The Thurston County Sheriff’s Office is one of many agencies that use Permitium software to process Concealed Pistol Licenses (CPLs),” the sheriff’s office wrote on Facebook. “We have been notified by Permitium that some citizens with permits have received text messages alerting them that their permits need to be renewed or changed and offers a link to do this. Those links are malicious and were not generated by Permitium or the local agency.”
According to the sheriff’s office, no legitimate text messages from Permitium will include links. The links appear to have been sent randomly to people across the country.
Anyone who receives such a message pertaining to CPL from a source claiming to be Permitium or the sheriff’s office should not use the link. The scam can be reported online at https://www.usa.gov/stop-scams-frauds .
“The goal of Permitium and the Thurston County Sheriff’s Office is to be as proactive as possible to protect your rights and personal information,” the sheriff’s office wrote. “As always, be cautious and suspicious of any text or email messages you receive from unsolicited sources.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.