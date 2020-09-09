Republican candidate for governor Loren Culp will return to Yelm Friday, Sept. 11, for what is being billed as the Yelm Victory Protest.
The event will be held from 6:30 to 9:30 p.m. at 11124 Shaw Road SE, Yelm, according to an an announcement on Facebook.
The free event will include live music, speakers and food.
“Stay to the end and meet the next Governor of WA state,” organizers wrote.
Attendees are encouraged to bring their own food and water, and those with dogs are asked to bring shade and water.
Culp’s previous rally in Yelm was attended by hundreds of supporters.
Culp, the police chief of Republic, bested a big field of Republican challengers to Democrat Gov. Jay Inslee in the primary to earn the right to appear on the Nov. 3 general election ballot.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.