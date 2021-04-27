The Washington State Legislature finalized and passed its 2021 supplemental capital budget, which included an aggregate $4.1 million that will go toward capital projects in Yelm, Tenino and Roy.
A common trend in the budget were allotments for repairs and renovations to standing buildings. For instance, the Yelm Senior Center received $36,000 for repairs to its building; the Yelm Lions Club received $207,000 for the renovation of its cabin; and the city of Tenino received $515,000 for the renovation of its city hall.
Support for aging water towers was also common, with Yelm’s water tower being allotted $303,000 and Roy’s given $26,000.
The budget also prioritized organizations that help drive the local economy. To that end, the Yelm Business Incubator, which serves Thurston and Pierce counties, was granted $200,000 and Tenino’s Southwest Washington Regional Agriculture and Invocation Park was allotted $1.5 million.
Other area budget items included $850,000 for Yelm’s class A biosolids dryer and $515,000 for the Lake Lawrence Fire Station.
To access the entire 2021 supplemental capital budget go online to leap.leg.wa.gov/leap/budget/detail/2021/hc2021Supp.asp.
