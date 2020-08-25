A 39-year-old woman from Tahola, Grays Harbor County, was arrested Sunday, Aug. 23, on one count of hit and run, one count of negligent driving and one count of driving with a suspended license.
The charges stem from an incident where Melissa James, 39, reportedly struck a vehicle and three individuals with her Saturn Vue at the Yelm Skatepark.
Yelm officers were dispatched at about 10 p.m. on that day to reports of a disturbance at the skatepark.
Officers made contact with a woman who was crying and still on call with dispatch, according to police reports. She told officers she was sitting in her vehicle watching her brother and boyfriend skate when James struck her vehicle.
The woman then got out of the vehicle and attempted to make contact with the driver. At that point, according to police reports, James sped off and hit the woman.
The woman said her brother and boyfriend, who witnessed the event, then came over in an attempt to help her. The two men tried to get the vehicle to stop, but the driver ended up hitting them as well.
The vehicle then reportedly left the parking lot, taking a right on State Route 507 heading toward Rainier.
According to police reports, there were no life threatening injuries.
Officers later made contact with James at a nearby residence, during which they reportedly smelled intoxicants on her. Police conducted a field sobriety test, which James was reportedly unable to perform.
She was then placed under arrest and transported to Nisqually Jail on $3,500 bail.
