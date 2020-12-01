A 29-year-old Yelm man was charged with one count of hit and run after swinging his white Chevrolet Trailblazer onto a sidewalk to avoid a turning vehicle that failed to yield, ultimately striking a City of Yelm flashing crosswalk sign and then fleeing.
The incident occurred at about 2 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 25, at the intersection of Solberg Street Southeast and Yelm Avenue.
According to police reports, the driver of the Trailblazer was heading west on Yelm Avenue when a pickup truck made a left-hand turn from Solberg onto westbound Yelm. The pickup reportedly failed to yield, causing the Trailblazer to swerve on to the sidewalk to avoid the collision.
The Trailblazer then struck the crosswalk sign, knocking it onto the street — along with his license plate — and fled the scene.
Police were able to find the driver’s home address through the license plate. The city estimates that damage to the sign will cost about $5,000 to repair.
