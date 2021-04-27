Two rest areas in Thurston County will close in May as crews from the Washington State Department of Transportation complete projects that include paving, lane striping and improvements to the restrooms and grounds.
The Maytown Safety Rest Area on southbound Interstate 5 will close to all traffic from 12:01 a.m. Tuesday, May 4 to 12:01 a.m. Thursday, May 6.
The Scatter Creek Safety Rest Area on northbound I-5 will close to all traffic from 12:01 a.m. Tuesday, May 11 to 12:01 a.m. Friday, May 14.
Information about state highways is available on the WSDOT mobile app. The department also provides email updates for major roadwork on state highways in Thurston County. To sign up, go online to www.wsdot.wa.gov/travel/construction-updates/pierce-thurston-travel-planner.
