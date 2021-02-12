Yelm Dollars for Scholars volunteers and its board have released new dates for their “Taste of the Prairie” fundraising effort. Dining out at the following restaurants will help those establishments donate a portion of their proceeds to scholarships for the 2021 graduating class.
More information on this event and the auction can be found at yelm.dollarsforscholars.org.
• Feb. 16: Taste of the Prairie — Red Lantern Asian Fusion
• Feb. 17: Taste of the Prairie — Varsity Pizza and Wings
• Feb. 24: Taste of the Prairie — Pizzeria La Gitana
• Feb. 26: Taste of the Prairie — Puerto Vallarta
All auction items will be available to view online on Feb. 26. Silent auction bidding kicks off on March 5 and runs until March 12.
Live auction bidding begins March 12, and the program will take place the next day at 7 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.